Immersive Program Pairs Directors With Disney Executive Mentors to Create Shorts for Proposed Initial Exhibition on Disney+
“At The Walt Disney Studios, we believe that great stories come from everywhere, and we are committed to telling inclusive stories and working with filmmakers who bring diverse perspectives to the table,” said Alan Bergman, Co-Chairman, The Walt Disney Studios. “The Disney Launchpad gives us a platform to empower a new generation of filmmakers to share original stories that resonate with our global audience and reflect the world we live in.”
The Launchpad is a seven-month immersive program based at The Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif. Directors will take part in a robust curriculum of professional and storytelling classes primarily led by the American Film Institute, the program’s educational partner.
Select shorts will have the opportunity to live on Disney+ and may be considered for further development based on the short’s quality, performance on the platform, future arc, and other factors, though future development is not guaranteed.
“We know the best films and content are those that showcase the diversity of the wider world,” said Julie Ann Crommett, Vice President, Multicultural Audience Engagement, The Walt Disney Studios. “Launchpad recognizes the importance of diversity in front of and behind the camera by bringing together the most talented filmmakers with the world-class talent and resources of The Walt Disney Company.”
The Launchpad is open to the public as well as employees of The Walt Disney Company and its affiliated entities from underrepresented backgrounds with diverse and varied perspectives, including but certainly not limited to women, people of color, the LGBTQ community, various religious groups, military veterans, people with disabilities, and others. Candidates may apply at launchpad.disney.com before July 2, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. PT.
Full eligibility criteria and application details are available at launchpad.disney.com.