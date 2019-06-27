Project Parkersburg Update: Parkersburg Man Sentenced to Prison for Methamphetamine Conspiracy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced that Edward Marks, 33, of Parkersburg, was sentenced to 60 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Marks was prosecuted as part of Project Parkersburg – a major takedown and dismantling of a multi-state drug trafficking organization (DTO) responsible for distributing methamphetamine and heroin. Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the FBI, the Parkersburg Police Department, the Dayton Ohio Police Department, and the Parkersburg Narcotics and Violent Crime Task Force. The long-term, joint investigation resulted in at least 29 individuals being charged in federal and state court, the seizure of 121 pounds of ICE methamphetamine, six kilograms of cocaine, 217 grams of heroin, and 290 grams of fentanyl.

“Marks is one of the 17 individuals charged in a federal indictment as a result of Project Parkersburg,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “The law enforcement operation shut down a significant DTO responsible for trafficking massive amounts of drugs in Wood County and elsewhere.”

United States District Judge Irene C. Berger imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Joshua C. Hanks is responsible for the prosecution.