Most read
- Disney Announces 'The Lion King' Protect the Pride Campaign
- MU faculty member becomes only board-certified swallowing specialist in West Virginia
- Hannah to Ring Free of Cancer Bell July 12
- Attorney General Morrisey Releases Newly Unsealed Evidence in Price Fixing Case Against Teva, Mylan and 18 Generic Drug Makers
- Detroit Men Sentenced to Federal Prison for Huntington Heroin Conspiracy
- "Twas a VERY Complicated Cinematic Pre Independence Day Celebration
- MU Football Hosts Sunday Media Day
- Special Call Huntington Urban Renewal July 27 to Extend Promissory Note
WV Statewide Independent Living Council Meeting in July
Thursday, June 27, 2019 - 02:06 Updated 11 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
All materials distributed during Council meetings and activities by staff, presenters, or participants must be provided in accessible formats. Please contact the SILC office to identify required formats for SILC meetings. Formats for all other activities must include large print, computer diskette, audiocassette, and Braille.
In order to ensure all meetings and activities are safe and generally considered non-hazardous to individuals with environmental illnesses, the SILC operates in a smoke free environment and requests that all employees, council members, and members of the public refrain from wearing scented personal hygiene products such as perfumes, colognes, scented lotions, etc.