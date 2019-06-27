Special Call Huntington Urban Renewal July 27 to Extend Promissory Note

 Thursday, June 27, 2019 - 02:14 Updated 11 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release

A SPECIAL CALL Meeting of the Board of Commissioners of the Huntington Urban Renewal Authority will be THURSDAY, JUNE 27, 2019 @ 1:30 P.M. The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

The agenda includes a resolution of HURA authorizing documents necessary for the 90 day extension for the existing Land Reuse Agency’s promissory note.

