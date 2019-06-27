Most read
- Disney Announces 'The Lion King' Protect the Pride Campaign
- MU faculty member becomes only board-certified swallowing specialist in West Virginia
- Hannah to Ring Free of Cancer Bell July 12
- Attorney General Morrisey Releases Newly Unsealed Evidence in Price Fixing Case Against Teva, Mylan and 18 Generic Drug Makers
- Detroit Men Sentenced to Federal Prison for Huntington Heroin Conspiracy
- "Twas a VERY Complicated Cinematic Pre Independence Day Celebration
- MU Football Hosts Sunday Media Day
- Special Call Huntington Urban Renewal July 27 to Extend Promissory Note
ONDCP Reports Cocaine Production in Colombia is Leveling Off
The estimate states coca cultivation in Colombia saw a minor decrease in 2018 to 208,000 hectares from 209,000 hectares in 2017. Similarly, potential pure cocaine production also saw a minor decrease in 2018 to 887 pure metric tons from 900 pure metric tons in 2017. Although coca cultivation in Colombia remained at historically high levels in 2018, it was the first year the crop did not increase since 2012.
“In working closely with President Duque, we are seeing Colombia make progress in accomplishing our shared goal of significantly reducing coca cultivation and cocaine production. The partnership between our two countries must remain strong as we fight to meet our objectives, crack down on those profiting off the drug trade, and stop the flow of deadly drugs coming into America,” ONDCP Director Jim Carroll said.
Since taking office in August 2018, President Iván Duque has increased Colombia’s counter-narcotics efforts, targeting cocaine labs and traffickers, and quadrupling the number of teams to eradicate 56 percent more coca per month than under the previous government.
Drug traffickers move large quantities of cocaine from Colombia to the United States, most often across the Southwest border. Between 2014 and 2017, cocaine-involved overdose deaths rose nearly 160 percent, and the number of current cocaine users increased by 40 percent from 1.53 million to 2.17 million.
The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy works to build a stronger, healthier, drug-free society today and in the years to come by leading and coordinating the development, implementation, and assessment of United States drug policy. The Office also administers two grant programs: High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas and Drug-Free Communities.