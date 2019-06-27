Most read
Attorney General Morrisey Urges Caution With Tornadic Storm Repairs
Thursday, June 27, 2019 - 02:20 Updated 11 hours ago by WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
State law provides added protections for consumers coping with storm-related roofing repairs covered by insurance. Contractors must allow the consumer five days to cancel their contract without penalty for any repairs or portions thereof not covered by the consumer’s insurance policy. The clock begins with the consumer’s receipt of the insurance notice.
The consumer must also notify the contractor in writing of the cancellation. The written notice can be via email, letter or return of the company’s notice of cancellation form.
“High winds caused significant damage across the area,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Our goal is to protect affected West Virginians from being ripped off by someone posing to offer help with a home repair.”
Any consumer employing the assistance of a contractor should do the following:
- Evaluate the size and scope of their project.
- Obtain price estimates from multiple companies.
- Make sure the contractor provides an actual cost estimate, not just “what insurance covers.”
- Research companies that do those jobs.
- Ask for references to verify the contractor’s prior work.
- Look for reviews of the company on trusted websites.
- Check to see if the contractor has a valid license by contacting the West Virginia Contractor Licensing Board at 304-558-7890.
Anyone with questions or believing they been the victim of a storm-related home repair scam can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808 or visit the office’s website at www.wvago.gov.