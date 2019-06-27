Attorney General Morrisey Urges Caution With Tornadic Storm Repairs

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, June 27, 2019 - 02:20 Updated 11 hours ago by WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urged consumers forced to deal with wind damage from a tornado affecting Alum Creek, Charleston and nearby areas to be cautious when hiring others to assist with repair and cleanup.

 
State law provides added protections for consumers coping with storm-related roofing repairs covered by insurance. Contractors must allow the consumer five days to cancel their contract without penalty for any repairs or portions thereof not covered by the consumer’s insurance policy. The clock begins with the consumer’s receipt of the insurance notice.
 
The consumer must also notify the contractor in writing of the cancellation. The written notice can be via email, letter or return of the company’s notice of cancellation form.
 
“High winds caused significant damage across the area,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Our goal is to protect affected West Virginians from being ripped off by someone posing to offer help with a home repair.”
 
Any consumer employing the assistance of a contractor should do the following:
  • Evaluate the size and scope of their project.
  • Obtain price estimates from multiple companies.
  • Make sure the contractor provides an actual cost estimate, not just “what insurance covers.”
  • Research companies that do those jobs.
  • Ask for references to verify the contractor’s prior work.
  • Look for reviews of the company on trusted websites.
  • Check to see if the contractor has a valid license by contacting the West Virginia Contractor Licensing Board at 304-558-7890.
 
Anyone with questions or believing they been the victim of a storm-related home repair scam can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808 or visit the office’s website at www.wvago.gov.
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus