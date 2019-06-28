Annual motorcycle ride to raise funds for Marshall’s Speech and Hearing Center July 13

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Scottish Rite Foundation Inc. and its masons will host the 4th annual RiteCare Motorcycle Benefit Ride Saturday, July 13, beginning at Black Sheep Harley-Davidson and ending at Milton VFW Post #9796.

All proceeds from the motorcycle benefit ride will benefit Marshall University’s Lackey-Oshel RiteCare Clinic, which serves children and their families who need financial support to receive speech, language and literacy services, according to Al Rigsby, event organizer and board member for the foundation.

“This annual motorcycle ride allows community members to get involved in making a difference in the lives of our children. Our RiteCare Clinic serves families all across the Tri-State who need financial assistance for their child’s speech and language needs,” Rigsby said. “We look forward to this event every year and hope to have hundreds of riders participate.”

Registration begins at 10 a.m. with kickstands up at noon. Cost to ride is $15 with a $5 fee per passenger. Food and drinks will be provided. Raffle tickets and T-shirts will be available for purchase. For more information, contact Jason Childers at 304-951-9698 or Shawn Manley at 304-373-7778. To learn more about the RiteCare Clinic at Marshall University, visit www.marshall.edu/mu-speech-and-hearing-center/.