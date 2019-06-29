BEAKING/ EXCLUSIVE..... Second Class Action Filed Regarding "A" Plant; 247 Cancers Identified

"Residents who live in the vicinity of the A-Plant have also experienced more than their share of cancer and other diseases, and animals and plants nearby were found to contain harmful contaminants. A local residents group identified 247 cancer cases within a six-mile radius of the A-Plant. Tests on deer killed by cars showed uranium isotopes in the livers of the deer. Traces of uranium were found in milk and egg samples from area farms and from vegetables in the gardens of residents in the vicinity of the A-Plant. And, fish from area waterways were found to contain uranium and plutonium."

...

This Complaint concerns the failure of legislators, regulators, protection agencies, businesses, and numerous others to prevent, mitigate and/or stop the contamination of miles of land, schools, water, air, buildings and people in Pike County, Ohio. Through the negligent and reckless operation of the 3,777 acre site known as the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant, or “APlant” as it is known locally (referred to herein as the “A-Plant”), the Defendants have contaminated Pike County, Ohio with toxic contaminants and taxpayers are paying for the cleanup. The contaminates that the Defendants discharged upon Pike County include dangerous, radioactive materials and metals that are some of the most harmful contaminants known to mankind.

...

Unbeknownst to the residents of Pike County, Ohio, the A-Plant has been discharging highly dangerous radioactive materials and metals upon Pike County for over 40 years. The A-Plant was opened in approximately 1954, as a uranium enrichment operation that provided enriched uranium for nuclear bombs. In the Cold War years, the intense focus on building bombs superseded concerns of safe handling of waste and contamination of the nearby properties. As Brian Blair, an Ohio EPA supervisor who participated in the state’s first inspection of the site in 1986, told the Dayton Daily News about the years prior to 1986, “[t]hey were not managed even according to the best technology available at that time.”

...

Defendants, through their silence as well as their aggressive public relation efforts, have falsely reassured the public and Plaintiffs that their operations have not contaminated nearby properties. Defendants made misrepresentations that were meant to assure Plaintiffs that the APlant presents absolutely no danger to public health and underreported the seriousness of contamination leaked into the vicinity of the A-Plant. 62. Defendants fraudulently concealed the omissions of harmful contaminants from the A-Plant. Defendants falsely represented that all safety precautions were taken, residents were in absolutely no danger, and any emissions would be promptly and accurately reported to the residents. Contrary to the Defendants’ fraudulent concealment, Defendants did not follow proper safety precautions, residents were in grave danger and emissions were purposely not reported and/or underreported. As a result of the Defendants’ fraudulent concealment of the facts known only to the Defendants, any statutes of limitations applicable to the claims of Plaintiffs and Class Members are tolled. Plaintiffs and other Class Members did not know and could not have known of the dangers caused by the emissions from the A-Plant.

...





Until the late 1980s the Department of Energy (DOE) was not subject to environmental regulation. Environmental regulators such as the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (“Ohio EPA”), had no jurisdiction over the A-Plant. Even today, national security concerns limit the scope of regulation by environmental regulators.

















The suit is filed on behalf of RAY PRITCHARD and SHARON MELICK and those similarly situated.

Leist & Warner, PLLC of Columbus,, Ohio filed the suit June 28 in US District Court for the Southern District of Ohio. Case No.: 19-2777.