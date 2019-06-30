FLASHBACK II: A "For Dummies" Beginner's Guide to Huntington's Atomic and Nuclear Legacy

Pipes, tubes, and porous drainage surround the worker who appeared like a “Ghost of Christmas Past” to a friend.

Break out some of that tinkling "Twilight Zone," "Outer Limits," or "X Files" styled theme music. Board a time machine to the early 1950s. Focus on a large industrial facility in Huntington , WV, resting next to the Guyandotte River. Zoom on a shabby five story building. Machine gun toting guards encompass the location within the plant’s other structures. They check for security clearances as employees enter. Cylinders can be seen outside near a railroad siding. Do some items glow green in the dark?

You're looking at the former Huntington Pilot Plant (also known as the Reduction Pilot Plant) where nuclear materials were both produced and processed for atomic weapons facilities in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Paducah, Kentucky, and Piketon, Ohio. Unlike urban legends, the presence of this Huntington, WV, facility is confirmed in federal and state documents, even the Wall Street Journal has its scope on its USA “Waste Land” site.

When constructed in 1951, the HPP's existence was classified. Its existence placed Huntington on Russia’s Top Ten USA target list. However, many aspects of the former facility are no longer classified. The Department of Energy upon a Freedom of Information Act request additional documentation concerning the plant, its uses, it demolition and burial.

Classified contaminated nickel, nickel carbonyl and Uranium 235 were present at the site prior to the decision to raze the structure.

Federal websites (and others) confirm nuclear barrier and processing materials, such as Uranium 235, and other radioactive by products, such as Plutonium 238, came from “recycling” of spent fuel materials from diffusion plants. The facility supplied nickel powder for use in the gaseous diffusion plants at Paducah, Kentucky and Portsmouth, Ohio. (and others). The level of enriched uranium present continues to be disputed. Federal documents state 4%; former workers have stated 97%.

A handwritten log book of a now deceased superintendent at the HPP contains dated incidents and releases at the HPP:

