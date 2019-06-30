Most read
New Health Surrvey for Cancers from Piketon/Huntington Coming
Sunday, June 30, 2019 - 10:55 Updated 8 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
Following the discovery of enriched uranium and neptunium at Zahn's Corner Middle School sources have confirmed that in the last four years , the school had five cancer cases; two of which passed away.
PRESS and National Nuclear Workers for Justice are conducting the survey, said Vina Colley.
A copy of the survey is above. Itt will be placed on the NNWFJ website and will be available through Mark Underwood's office, across from Pullman Square. Or click on his HNN ad and leave an email.
The location to fill out the survey onlline will be posted shortly.