New Health Surrvey for Cancers from Piketon/Huntington Coming

On the 1990s survey at least TWO children were listed; one who lived in Beaver, Ohio died ffrom a brain tumor , and another in Piketon, Ohio (then a Piketon Junior High Student) from a metastatic wilms tumor , which can come from toxic chemical exposures.

Two Portsmouth/Piketon activist associations has started a cancer clustter survey for residents living up to seven miles from the Porttsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant (PGDP). A 1990s survey found 247 various cancer victims (including thyroid, kidney, brain tumors (15), bone cancer, breast cancer, colan cancer and leukemia ).

Following the discovery of enriched uranium and neptunium at Zahn's Corner Middle School sources have confirmed that in the last four years , the school had five cancer cases; two of which passed away.

PRESS and National Nuclear Workers for Justice are conducting the survey, said Vina Colley.

A copy of the survey is above. Itt will be placed on the NNWFJ website and will be available through Mark Underwood's office, across from Pullman Square. Or click on his HNN ad and leave an email.

The location to fill out the survey onlline will be posted shortly.