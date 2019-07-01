"Far from Home" , the second film with Tom Hardy as Peter Parker, continues the hero's internal truggles conerning "I want to grow up" versus "I still want to have fun as a teen."

Weblinger Spiderman has undergone several start-overs. But he's not been to Europe.

Set slightly after "Endgame's" critical snap, Parker's beck at school and joins ffriends on an European trip, which has him mourning Tony Stark (Iron Man), falling in love, and relucantly spewing webs att sea creatures that could have easily stepped off the "Godzilla" set.

Expect a "lighter" mood for this one and less word infrastructure collateral damage. "Home" plays like an ordinary solo hero pic where the villains aren't shatering the multiverse.

However, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) visits along with Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal ) who continually interrupt Parker's quest to ust be a teen with a girl on a European vacation.

"Far from Home" opens on Tuesday (few premieres Monday) and it will smash the Toys, which finished the weekend in first place.

"Annebelle Comes Home," the third in that series and the sixth spin off from "Conjuring," puts the demon infested doll under lock and key. But, kid will be kids. When the adults take offf, three girls alone in the house encounter supernatural disturbances. It's a clean and seat jumping take off on the ole' slasher teens alone massacre scenarios. Lots of other worldly evil, but not alont of the bloody gore which the R-rated "Child's Play" relied upon.

Only a few million dollars behind "Annebele Comes Home" , Danny Boyles "Yesterday" pleased as a high concept musical that surrounds a the Beatles. Family film "Alladin" and "Life of Pets 2" ifollowed.

The hyped added footage "Endgame" jumped back into 7th place with the inclusion of some unseen Hulk footage.

The July 4 holiday has release dates jumbled. As previously sneaked, "Far from Home" goes on screen Tuesday and, yet another horror movie, Midsommaar, starts weirding viewers out on Wednesday.

AND IF YOU NEED A LITTLE ACTION SCARES, check out Jaws which will set the shark free on the big screen for two Wednesday showings.