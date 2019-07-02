Most read
Arts Night Out at Heritage Station on Thursday, July 11
Four local authors, Sarah Dooley, Marie Manilla, Sheila Redling and Carter Taylor Seaton will showcase their other artistic endeavors at The Red Caboose. Try your own hand at art at Full Circle Gifts and Goods and create your own ceramic tile (cost is $25 per tile). Henna Envy of Ashland will offer henna tattoos as The Haute Wick Social. Meanwhile, country crooner Alex Blankenship will perform on Taps at Heritage’s patio. Let’s Eat, Sip, Moonlight Cookies, and Taps will be open for delicious food and beverage options.
Heritage Station is located in the heart of downtown Huntington at 210 11th Street. This event is free and open to the public.
“We are literally expanding our circle this month at Arts Night Out,” says co-organizer Raine Klover, “First Congregational will give people the opportunity to join with others to create gorgeous beats within a drum circle. They will have a few extra instruments but encourage the community to bring their own instruments as well. We will also expand our circle to Kentucky with Henna Envy of Ashland. They will be set up at The Haute Wick Social ”
Arts Night Out is a seasonal arts event that occurs at Heritage Station on the second Thursday of the month April through October. For more information visithttps://www.facebook.com/ArtsNightOutWV/