Marshall Health’s Project Hope for Women & Children recognizes first graduates

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Six months after their journey toward recovery began at Project Hope for Women & Children, three women celebrated Friday, June 28, their completion of an intense residential treatment program.

The women were joined by their children, family, friends, staff and other Project Hope residents at a private ceremony at the Huntington City Mission’s Funderburk Chapel.

“I am so proud of the progress these young women made during their stay,” said Jessica Tackett, director of Project Hope. “Their graduation from Project Hope marks the beginning of the next phase of their journey, as they take one step forward each day toward long-term recovery and being the best moms they can be.”

Project Hope for Women & Children, located at 1012 Seventh Avenue next to the Huntington City Mission, opened in December 2018 as a residential treatment facility that offers a safe living environment for new and expectant mothers suffering from substance use disorder and their children. Project Hope provides an American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) 3.5 level of services, which means it is a clinically managed, high-intensity residential service with trained counselors to stabilize and prepare for outpatient treatment over the course of four to six months. Treatment includes abstinence-based or medication-assisted treatment, mental health counseling, psychiatric assessment and treatment, life skills, parenting and attachment training, exercise and nutrition support, educational support, job development, financial education and spiritual care.

“Project Hope saved my life. Project Hope saved my baby’s life,” one graduate said as she accepted her certificate of program completion.

Marshall Health operates Project Hope in collaboration with the Huntington City Mission. For more information or to refer a mother to Project Hope for Women & Children, please call 304-696-HOPE (4673) or visitwww.marshallhealth.org/projecthope.