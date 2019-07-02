Kanawha County woman sentenced for a federal fentanyl drug charge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Kanawha County woman was sentenced today for a federal drug charge. Bree Eberbaugh, 28, of Charleston, pled guilty on March 1, 2019, to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

“Fentanyl is a deadly killer,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “My office is working overtime to pursue every lead and root out every purveyor of the poisons killing our communities. You’ll find no sympathy here for anyone assisting the drug trade including fentanyl, In every case, I will seek the maximum sentence permissible.”



Eberbaugh admitted that on August 28, 2017, her apartment was raided pursuant to a search warrant. During the search, over 50 grams of fentanyl was discovered. Eberbaugh stated that she believed she was selling heroin, but forensic analysts determined the substance to be fentanyl.

Eberbaugh admitted that she helped arrange sales for the fentanyl and acknowledged that some fentanyl had been sold just prior to the search warrant. Eberbaugh also admitted that she had assisted another individual with selling and distributing fentanyl.

Eberbaugh was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison, followed by three years on supervised release. Judge Faber specifically noted the seriousness of the defendant’s conduct and the danger it poses to the public.

MDENT conducted the investigation. The sentencing hearing was held before United States District Judge David A. Faber. Assistant United States Attorney L. Alexander Hamner is handling the prosecution