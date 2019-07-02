Most read
- Radioactive Materials Like at Piketon School Were Present in Huntington
- BREAKING/ EXCLUSIVE..... Second Class Action Filed Regarding "A" Plant; 247 Cancers Identified
- LINK ADDED New Health Surrvey for Cancers from Piketon/Huntington Coming
- FLASHBACK II: A "For Dummies" Beginner's Guide to Huntington's Atomic and Nuclear Legacy
- Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You
- DEFENDING THE TUNNEL: Tunnel supporter Todd Sweeney went Cleaning in Guyandotte
- Gentle Elephant Shot In Head Walks Up To Truck To Ask For Help
- The Great "Giga" Kings Island Speculation Continues
Kanawha County woman sentenced for a federal fentanyl drug charge
“Fentanyl is a deadly killer,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “My office is working overtime to pursue every lead and root out every purveyor of the poisons killing our communities. You’ll find no sympathy here for anyone assisting the drug trade including fentanyl, In every case, I will seek the maximum sentence permissible.”
Eberbaugh admitted that on August 28, 2017, her apartment was raided pursuant to a search warrant. During the search, over 50 grams of fentanyl was discovered. Eberbaugh stated that she believed she was selling heroin, but forensic analysts determined the substance to be fentanyl.
Eberbaugh admitted that she helped arrange sales for the fentanyl and acknowledged that some fentanyl had been sold just prior to the search warrant. Eberbaugh also admitted that she had assisted another individual with selling and distributing fentanyl.
Eberbaugh was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison, followed by three years on supervised release. Judge Faber specifically noted the seriousness of the defendant’s conduct and the danger it poses to the public.
MDENT conducted the investigation. The sentencing hearing was held before United States District Judge David A. Faber. Assistant United States Attorney L. Alexander Hamner is handling the prosecution