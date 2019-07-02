BREAKING ... HD Media Bleeding due to Hospital Merger; Entertainment Cut from Paper

  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, July 2, 2019 - 20:07 Updated 3 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
The merger of Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital has HD Media "bleeding"more than $500,000 in ad revenue, according to a Facebook post. As a result Dave Lavenger, entertainment editor, a nearly 20 year employee has been fired. The paper will discontinue its entertainentt tabloid and entertainment related stories.
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus