ISIS Threats Leading Up to July 4 Depict Attacks on New York, White House

By Bridget Johnson/Homelad Security Today

ISIS supporters have featured New York and Washington in threat propaganda leading up to the Fourth of July — which is not just our Independence Day, but a key caliphate anniversary — that has also included aviation threats.

One threat image spread online in recent days depicts jihadists watching a fiery plane crash and another from non-official ISIS media channel Maqdisi included the image of a plane in a vow to “soon” attack “the doors of Europe.”