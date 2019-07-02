ISIS Threats Leading Up to July 4 Depict Attacks on New York, White House

 Tuesday, July 2, 2019 - 17:11 Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
By Bridget Johnson/Homelad Security Today

ISIS supporters have featured New York and Washington in threat propaganda leading up to the Fourth of July — which is not just our Independence Day, but a key caliphate anniversary — that has also included aviation threats.

 

One threat image spread online in recent days depicts jihadists watching a fiery plane crash and another from non-official ISIS media channel Maqdisi included the image of a plane in a vow to “soon” attack “the doors of Europe.”

 

 

