HPD Drug Raid Nets Four Arrests

Four people from Michigan were arrested on drug charges Thursday, July 3, following two search warrants that were executed on 9th Street West.

Members of the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force, the Huntington Police Department’s SWAT Team and other members of the Police Department served two search warrants in the same block on 9th Street West. One was at 305 9th St. West. The other was at 900 Washington Avenue.

Both residences were working together to sell drugs in the Huntington area.

Steven Anthony McGee, aka Teddy Cain, aka Black, of Harper Woods, Michigan, was arrested for possession with intent to deliver drugs, a felony. He was arrested at 900 Washington Ave.

Three people who were arrested from 305 9th St. West include;

-- Robert Earl Cureton Jr. of Detroit. He was charged with one count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and one count of possession with intent to deliver drugs, both felonies.

-- Paris Smith of Detroit. He was charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver drugs, a felony.

-- Carlos Romero Wilder of Detroit. He was charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver drugs, a felony.

During the searches of both residences, detectives recovered approximately 5 grams of suspected fentanyl, $7,000, a vehicle, a gun, a small amount of marijuana, multiple cell phones, scales and paraphernalia used to process and package drugs for sale.

A dog was recovered from one of the residences and was taken by animal control officers. The properties are owned by the same person and nuisance letters will be issued for the criminal activity.