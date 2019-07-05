REVIEW... Brilliantly Photographed, Disturbing Summeer Soltice "Drink Your Kool Aide" Film not for All

My allusion to the Jonestown cult mass suicide cannot be disregarded while viewing the brillianty photographed "Midsommar" which has American teens visiting the site of a Swedish paegan folk ritual, which has a secret , terrifying agenda.

Directed by Ari ("Heriditary", ) Aster where a character sawed off his own head, you feel bi-polar jerks and swings, evidenced as a sister kills her mom and dad, leading to her surviving sis, Dani Ardor (Florence Pugh), to visit the Harga with her four year ho-hum BF Christian ( Jack Reynor), who before the tragedy planned a break up citing lack of sex.

Under the guise of a research thesis, the American college students are lured to a once in 90 years festival. Upon arriving, it's like they have gathered at a church picnic on a blarring sun-filled day at an Amish village where white flowery frocks and Tom's casual shoes are the mandatory dress code. Dinner has a nervously peaceful group bond undertaking. All those herbs and juices contain potent hallucinogens which render a simplified happy, bucolic place, a mixture of circles, squares, and triangles plus grass , flowers and dirt that’s so elemental it strongly hint of otherworldly. orgin.

Vulture, a high browl film site, surmised:

"The theme [between Herititary and Midssomar , however, is the same: The allure of an alternate family with clear-cut ( murderous) values. Instead of a coven of dour witches, it’s a cult of radiant pagan Swedes who believe themselves in harmony with the natural world."

As disappearances and volunary sacrifices mount, the palatial field has an eerie Hostel beats of impending doom from pics on ancient tapestry. Bizarre routines and regularly inserted distorted normlacy inklings of The Maze interconnect with a Devil's orgy as the non-working relationship between Dani and Christian takes center stage.

Rational horror genre blunders surface ---- why don't they run away as dripping blood becomes more frequent --- and , the "lures" of extended empathy, sympathy, nurture threatens the woman's vulnerable coependency demons.

Bificated impulses that muddle the "break up" and pristine alternate family rather than a tradtional "couple" jumbles "do it all" (yourself) goals , lesbian options, and imposing on the emotional vulnerability of a grieving victim of family tragedy.

Reflecting on a strong underlying symbolistic (partially hidden or muted) leads to an obvious reflection on Christtian (not last name) as a "representative" of modern Christianity, which has significant jarring flaws in the modern era (the priest abuse issue , taking care of the "least of these", maintaining exlclusivity in a romantic r/s evidence through divorce and pornogaphic obsessions). Christian's friends push him to show Dani , a woman denied and seeking love, the exit in her time or need. Christian's inner struggles reflect the decent to self-gratification of many followers of Christ , who stood for love and selflessness.

Returning to Vulture (I won't plagerize this "idea" but itt did puzzle me twith the wealth of young women and lack of young men), they equate the historic Swedish cult to " a parable of a woman’s religious awakening — that’s also a woman’s fantasy of revenge against a man who didn’t meet her emotional needs — that’s also a male director’s masochistic fantasy of emasculation at the hands of a matriarchal cult."

Beware the false tranqility that turns into gory, medieval sect tripping on idealism and dismissing their human sacrifices.