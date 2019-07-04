6.4 Magnitude Strikes Southern California

The US Geological Survey confirmed a 6.4 magitude quake in southern California. After shocks and a stronger quake are still posible. Although felt in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

the Shake Alert LA apparently did not activate. "There is a one in 20 chance this region could have a bigger quake in the next days..." Fires and rescues have been reported in Ridgecrest, which is about 150 miles from LA.

