6.4 Magnitude Strikes Southern California

 Thursday, July 4, 2019 - 13:32 Updated 11 hours ago
The US Geological Survey confirmed a 6.4 magitude quake in southern California. After shocks and a stronger quake are still posible. Although felt in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.
the Shake Alert LA apparently did not activate.  "There is a one in 20 chance this region could have a bigger quake in the next days..."   Fires and rescues have been reported in Ridgecrest, which is about 150 miles from LA.
