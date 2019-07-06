Huntington Council Hears First Reading of Parks Agreement Monday

 Saturday, July 6, 2019 - 17:57 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release

Huntington City Council meets Monday at 7:30 pm in Council Chambers at Huntington City Hall. Council will vote on purchase of the former armory .

Administration and Finance will meet at 6:30 p.m.

 

FINANCE AGENDA

1. Resolution 2019-R-54 - (1) New Ford F150 Truck for the Information Technology Division

2. Resolution 2019-R-55 – (1) New Packer Truck for the Sanitation Division

3. Resolution 2019-R-56 – Contract for Ammunition for the Huntington Police Department

4. Resolution 2019-R-57 – Sublease Agreement with the Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation District

5. Other Matters as Necessary

 

 

 

COUNCIL AGENDA

Reports of the Mayor

 

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-18 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 305 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES TO ENACT SECTION 305.15 CONCERNING APPROACHING AUTHORIZED EMERGENCY VEHICLES

 

Sponsored by: Councilman Charles McComas

 

6. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: 2019-O-19 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A LEASE PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR THE PURCHASE OF THE HUNTINGTON BARBOUR ARMORY PROPERTY FOR GENERAL MUNICIPAL USES

 

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

 

7. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-21 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN OPERATIONS AND MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH THE GREATER HUNTINGTON PARK & RECREATION DISTRICT FOR THE OPERATION, MANAGEMENT AND PROGRAMMING OF THE DAVID W. HARRIS RIVERFRONT PARK

 

Sponsored by: Councilman Councilwoman Clark

 

8. Good & Welfare

 

9. Adjournment

 

 

