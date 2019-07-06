Most read
Huntington Council Hears First Reading of Parks Agreement Monday
FINANCE AGENDA
1. Resolution 2019-R-54 - (1) New Ford F150 Truck for the Information Technology Division
2. Resolution 2019-R-55 – (1) New Packer Truck for the Sanitation Division
3. Resolution 2019-R-56 – Contract for Ammunition for the Huntington Police Department
4. Resolution 2019-R-57 – Sublease Agreement with the Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation District
5. Other Matters as Necessary
COUNCIL AGENDA
Reports of the Mayor
5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-18 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 305 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES TO ENACT SECTION 305.15 CONCERNING APPROACHING AUTHORIZED EMERGENCY VEHICLES
Sponsored by: Councilman Charles McComas
6. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: 2019-O-19 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A LEASE PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR THE PURCHASE OF THE HUNTINGTON BARBOUR ARMORY PROPERTY FOR GENERAL MUNICIPAL USES
Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence
7. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-21 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN OPERATIONS AND MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH THE GREATER HUNTINGTON PARK & RECREATION DISTRICT FOR THE OPERATION, MANAGEMENT AND PROGRAMMING OF THE DAVID W. HARRIS RIVERFRONT PARK
Sponsored by: Councilman Councilwoman Clark
8. Good & Welfare
9. Adjournment