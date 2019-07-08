Huntington to unveil Green Fire Engine

The public is invited to attend the unveiling of the Huntington Fire Department's new Marshall green fire engine at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at University Station No. 2, located at 534 20th St. Parking is available behind the station on 6th Avenue.

This engine is kelly green and has been outfitted with logos celebrating Marshall University and honoring the 1970 plane crash victims.

Marco will also be in attendance, and there will be opportunities for children to get photos with him in front of the engine