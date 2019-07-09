Piketon Radiation Community Meeting Tuesday July 16 Endeavor Center

A meeting for individuals believe to be impacted by radioactive contamination from the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant, Piketon, Ohio, will be held Tuesday, July 16 at the Endeavor Center just off US 23 on State Route 32 near the PGDP. Attorneys for one of the class action suits will be present. The meeting runs from 1:30-7:00 p.m.

The critical contamination rose to prominence after radioactive materials were found at Zahn's Corner Middle School, forcing it to (for now) permanently close.

After the school discovery, Paul Dubbar, undersecretary of science for the DOE, said in a letter to school officials that radiation amounts had been under reported. These included the 2001 to 2017 annual National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants Reports and the Annual Site Environmental Reports, also from 2001 to 2017.

Forms of a cancer cluster study will be available. (Download below)

An attorney team from Cleveland, Ohio (Stuart Scott), Huntington, WV (Mark Underwood, Jason Leasure, and Charleston, WV (Kevin Thompson) are handling the litigation. The Legal Strategist and Advisor is Stuart Smith , who litigated the Deep Water Horizon class action and other resulting in more than one billion dollars in damages.

Vina Colley, president of NNWFJ and PRESS, has been an activist and whistleblower after she got sick working at the plant with elements that were unknown to workers due to classification.

In addition, a meeting will be scheduled in Huntington, WV soon for community members to discuss radiation waste exposures from the Huntington Pilot Plant which worked with nuclear fuel that had been enriched at Portsmouth. A portion of the Huntington plant is buried in Piketon.