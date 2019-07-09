Marshall athletic training students present research at national convention

HUNTINGTON, W.VA. - Students from Marshall University contributed their research on a national level at the National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA) Clinical Symposia and AT Expo held June 24-27 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

NATA, the professional membership association for certified athletic trainers, welcomed students from the university’s athletic training programs to give presentations to conference attendees. The students’ presentations covered a wide range of topics from head injury to performance anxiety.

Representing the post-certification athletic training program, Jacklyn Bascomb, of Fort Collins, Colorado, presented her thesis project, “Assessment of Performance Anxiety in Stage Actors.”

From the Professional Master of Science in Athletic Training program, the following students presented research to the convention:

· Caitlin Gale, of Huntington, presented a poster titled “Linear Impact Magnitudes Across Division III American Football Players.”

· Levi Roberts, of Huntington, presented a poster titled “Impact Frequency and Magnitude as a Risk Factor for Head Injuries in College Football Players.”

· Sarah Tracey, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, gave a peer-reviewed oral presentation titled “Disordered Eating Behaviors and Body Image Factors Influencing Body Mass Index in High School Athletes.”

· Kathryn Waddell, of Summersville, West Virginia, presented a peer-reviewed poster presentation titled “Hemiplegic Migraines in a Female Collegiate Basketball Student-Athlete.”

For additional information about the Marshall University athletic training department, please contact Dr. Gary McIlvain, Ed.D., ATC at mcilvain2@marshall.edu or visit www.marshall.edu/athletic-training.