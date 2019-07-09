Trump Campaign Rally Aug. 1 in Cincinnati

 Tuesday, July 9, 2019 - 06:46 Updated 10 hours ago The White House Press Office

Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. announced that President Trump and Vice President Pence will host a Keep America Great rally on Thursday, August 1 at 7:00 pm EDT at U.S. Bank Arena, 100 Broadway Street  in Cincinnati, OH. This is the 29th rally that President Trump has held in Ohio and the fourth rally in Cincinnati since he first began his race for president in June, 2015.

“President Trump looks forward to celebrating his achievements with the great men and women of Ohio,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “With a stunning 224,000 jobs created in June, 3.1% wage growth over the last year, and unemployment at its lowest point since 1969, President Trump continues to reach new economic heights and create opportunity for Americans across the nation.”

