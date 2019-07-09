Most read
- Piketon Radiation Community Meeting Tuesday July 16 Endeavor Center
- Huntington Sets Neighborhood Clean Up
- Marshall athletic training students present research at national convention
- The Great "Giga" Kings Island Speculation Continues
- CLARIFICATION .... Red, White and Blue Flag T-Shirt Stirs Courthouse Ire; Employee Told not to Wear Flag Shirt
- IMAGES: Keith Albee (Modern Era)
- Attorney General Morrisey Wins $76K Judgment Shutting Down Contractor
- IMAGES SNEAK PEEK: Enchanted Fantasy Takes Over BSSA
Trump Campaign Rally Aug. 1 in Cincinnati
Tuesday, July 9, 2019 - 06:46 Updated 10 hours ago The White House Press Office
“President Trump looks forward to celebrating his achievements with the great men and women of Ohio,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “With a stunning 224,000 jobs created in June, 3.1% wage growth over the last year, and unemployment at its lowest point since 1969, President Trump continues to reach new economic heights and create opportunity for Americans across the nation.”