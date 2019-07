Hurricane "Crawl" Continues Horror Cinema Debuts

New Orleans facing another Hurricane warning , and, a storm related horror flick "Crawl" debuts this week in cinemas. Girls dad trapped in crawl space, and, a reptile after him. That's perfect release date timing.

Also facing your friendly neighborhood SpiderMan in Europe, a much needed comedy involving an Uber driver hijacked by a cop chasing a killer.

Next week, its the live action remake of Lion King, which is a guaranteed mega hit for the Mouse House.

Summer cinema has been mainly a mix of superhero styled tentpoles and horror flicks. Studios need to take a risk and introduce more creativity, such as screwball comedy, a moderate serious drama skewing to middle age and up, and more experiments with finding a romantic comedy combo that works.

NEW

LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO

Jimmie Fails dreams of reclaiming the Victorian home his grandfather built in the heart of San Francisco. Joined on his quest by his best friend Mont, Jimmie searches for belonging in a rapidly changing city that seems to have left them behind. As he struggles to reconnect with his family and reconstruct the community he longs for, his hopes blind him to the reality of his situation.

CRAWL

When a massive hurricane hits her Florida hometown, Haley (Kaya Scodelario) ignores evacuation orders to search for her missing father (Barry Pepper). Finding him gravely injured in the crawl space of their family home, the two become trapped by quickly encroaching floodwaters. As time runs out to escape the strengthening storm, Haley and her father discover that the rising water level is the least of their fears.

STUBER

When a mild-mannered Uber driver named Stu (Kumail Nanjiani) picks up a passenger (Dave Bautista) who turns out to be a cop hot on the trail of a brutal killer, he's thrust into a harrowing ordeal where he desperately tries to hold onto his wits, his life and his five-star rating.









Comedy1 hr. 33 min.Kumail Nanjiani, Dave Bautista, Iko Uwais, Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin, Jimmy Tatro, Mira Sorvino, Karen GillanMichael DowseHorror1 hr. 27 min.Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper, Ross Anderson, Anson Boon, George SomnerAlexandre AjaDrama/Horror2 hr. 20 min.Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, William Jackson Harper, Will Poulter, Julia Ragnarsson, Björn Andrésen, Anna Åström, Henrik Norlén, Liv Mjönes, Louise PeterhoffAri AsterAction/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy2 hr. 15 min.Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, Jake GyllenhaalJon WattsComedy/Musical1 hr. 52 min.Lily James, Himesh Patel, Kate McKinnonDanny BoyleHorror1 hr. 46 min.Mckenna Grace, Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Madison Iseman, Emily BrobstGary DaubermanAnimation1 hr. 40 min.Tom Hanks, Tim AllenJosh CooleyHorror1 hr. 30 min.Aubrey Plaza, Gabriel Bateman, Brian Tyree Henry, Mark HamillLars KlevbergComedy/Horror1 hr. 43 min.Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Chloë Sevigny, Tilda Swinton, Steve Buscemi, Selena GomezJim JarmuschAnimation/Comedy/Family1 hr. 26 min.Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate, Eric Stonestreet, Ellie Kemper, Lake Bell, Dana Carvey, Hannibal Buress, Bobby Moynihan, Tiffany Haddish, Patton OswaldChris RenaudAction/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy2 hr. 12 min.Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Ziyi ZhangMichael DoughertyDrama/Musical2 hr. 01 min.Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Gemma Jones, Bryce Dallas HowardDexter FletcherAction/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy/Musical2 hr. 08 min.Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen, Numan AcarGuy RitchieAction/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller2 hr. 10 min.Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Anjelica Huston, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, Jason Mantzoukas, Yayan RuhianChad StahelskiAction/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy3 hr. 02 min.Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett JohanssonAnthony Russo, Joe Russo