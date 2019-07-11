Most read
Marshall research symposium honors scientific contributions of Dr. Zijian Xie
Xie, director of the Marshall Institute for Interdisciplinary Research and professor in the department of biomedical sciences at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine came to Marshall in 2013 from the University of Toledo, where he made the discovery of the scaffolding/signaling function.
“Dr. Xie’s seminal discovery 20 years ago launched a trail of additional research, further increasing our understanding of Na/K-ATPase signaling in clinical conditions ranging from cancer to obesity,” said Joseph I. Shapiro, M.D., dean of the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
The event, held July 8 and 9 in the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center on Marshall University’s health sciences campus, brought leading researchers in the field from Marshall University as well as visitors from the University of Toledo, New York Medical College, University of Kansas and the Medical College of Wisconsin to discuss recent innovative and novel scientific pursuits by colleagues and collaborators investigating the now broad subject of Na/K-ATPase signaling. Last fall, the International Journal of Molecular Sciences also released a special issue featuring articles related to this scaffolding/signaling function involving many of the participants at the current meeting.