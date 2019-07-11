Barboursville Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug and Gun Charges

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Barboursville man pled guilty today to federal drug charges, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Mathew Byrd, 32, entered a guilty plea to an indictment charging him with distribution of heroin and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

“Black tar heroin and a gun,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “We don’t want drug dealers like Byrd in our communities.”

Byrd admitted that on January 31, 2019, he sold seven grams of black tar heroin to a confidential informant. Byrd also admitted to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Byrd faces five to forty years in federal prison when he is sentenced on October 7, 2019.

The Violent Crime Drug Task Force West and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department conducted the investigation. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor handled the prosecution.