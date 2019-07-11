Mexican National Man Pleads Guilty and is Sentenced for Immigration Crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Mexican national man pled guilty to the felony offense of Reentry of a Removed Alien, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Eduardo Rios-Rios, 26, was immediately sentenced to a “time served” sentence, having served nearly four months in federal custody. He was remanded to ICE custody for removal proceedings from the United States. Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Kenova Police Department.

“We prosecute one line-skipper after another,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “And we will continue to do so until they enter our country legally.”

On March 30, 2019, Rios-Rios was found in Kenova, Wayne County, West Virginia by local police during a traffic stop. He gave the police an alias and was ultimately arrested and taken to the Western Regional Jail. ICE agents matched his fingerprints to those of Eduardo Rios-Rios, who had been previously removed from the United States. ICE agents spoke to the defendant to confirm his identity. Rio-Rios admitted to being in the United States illegally and that he had used an alias. Rios-Rios had no identification documents permitting him legal status in the United States.

Fingerprinting matched Rios-Rios to a prior removal from the United States in 2011 from El Paso, Texas. Rios-Rios was found by immigration judges to be in the United States illegally and he was deported to Mexico. He had not obtained permission to legally enter the United States and had not sought legal status or citizenship. Rios-Rios further admitted to ICE agents that he was a Mexican citizen.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Erik S. Goes is responsible for the prosecution.