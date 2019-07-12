Most read
- Hannah to Ring Free of Cancer Bell July 12
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- UPDATED: Large Selection New Tsubasacon Mascarade, Winners, Skits, Cosplaying IMAGES
- Piketon Radiation Community Meeting Tuesday July 16 Endeavor Center
- Huntington Hammer Holds on to Defeat Canton
- Marshall psychology faculty, graduates to present at Comic-Con International
- TIMES ADDED : Hurricane "Crawl" Continues Horror Cinema Debuts; Roaring Lion King Awaits
- Marshall Wins Homecoming Game Against Rice
Huntington VA Hospital Restored Evaluators "Faith" in VA Care
Friday, July 12, 2019 - 14:23 Updated 7 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
"You clearly know your mission in taking care of the most vulnerable and fragile in your community."
"I don't think I have seen a report like this in a long time."
"This VA has restored by faith in VA healthcare."
"This is an excellent VA. You can definitely see your compassion toward your Veterans."
HWW VAMC is very proud to hear these comments from an outside entity about the health care we provide our Veterans.
About the Joint Commission: "...The Joint Commission accredits and certifies nearly 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. Joint Commission accreditation and certification is recognized nationwide as a symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s commitment to meeting certain performance standards." — feeling excited.