Huntington VA Hospital Restored Evaluators "Faith" in VA Care

 Friday, July 12, 2019 - 14:23 Updated 7 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The Joint Commission visited Hershel "Woody" Williams VAMC this week to evaluate our service to our Veterans.

They just finished debriefing leadership and the four person team had this to say about the Huntington  VA medical center. 


"You clearly know your mission in taking care of the most vulnerable and fragile in your community."

"I don't think I have seen a report like this in a long time."

"This VA has restored by faith in VA healthcare."

"This is an excellent VA. You can definitely see your compassion toward your Veterans."

HWW VAMC is very proud to hear these comments from an outside entity about the health care we provide our Veterans. 

About the Joint Commission: "...The Joint Commission accredits and certifies nearly 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. Joint Commission accreditation and certification is recognized nationwide as a symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s commitment to meeting certain performance standards."  — feeling excited.
