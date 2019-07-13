Dinosaurs Big Screen Flashback

WELCOME TO JURASSIC PARK....the ORIGINAL, back in THEATRES! Before there was Jurassic World, there was Steven Spielberg's 1993 blockbuster...the one that made us believe dinosaurs are real!

The film is set on the fictional island of Isla Nublar, located off Central America's Pacific Coast near Costa Rica. There, billionaire philanthropist John Hammond and a small team of genetic scientists have created a wildlife park of de-extinct dinosaurs. When industrial sabotage leads to a catastrophic shutdown of the park's power facilities and security precautions, a small group of visitors and Hammond's grandchildren struggle to survive and escape the perilous island.





Don't miss JURASSIC PARK on the BIG SCREEN Sunday JULY 14 & Wednesday JULY 17 # 3:30 and 7::00 p.m. in select Marquee Cinemas.