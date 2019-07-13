270-degree Immersive Screen Experience Expanding in US

LOS ANGELES, CA (July 10, 2019) – CJ 4DPLEX announced a new partnership with Christie , where the two companies work to identify new opportunities for ScreenX and 4DX solutions expanding the network across the exhibition landscape in the U.S.

This extends the previous partnership between ScreenX and Christie that included installations of Christie cinema and ProAV projectors in ScreenX auditoriums across the globe.

ScreenX is the world’s first multi-projection theatre technology that offers a 270-degree panoramic movie watching experience. ScreenX allows the audience to go beyond the frame of the traditional movie screen, utilizing a proprietary system to expand the center screen image to the side walls, surrounding audiences with imagery and providing a sense of being inside the movie.

Christie offers visual, audio, content management, and processingsolutions for entertainment, business and industry worldwide. Christie is widely recognized for its long history of innovation, represented today through its propriety RealLaser™ RGB pure laser illumination and its use of ribbon drivers and articulated line arrays to create immersive audio.

4DX’s immersive theater technology enhances the on-screen visuals of action-packed blockbusters through special effects including motion-synchronized seats, wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubble, vibration, and scents.

“As a company we strongly value collaboration and partnership and we are thrilled for this venture with Christie to grow both our technologies across the U.S,” said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. “The quality of Christie cinema projectors, with our immersive 4DX and ScreenX technology could not be more fitting and we look forward to creating the ultimate next-generation movie-going experience for movie fans in the near future.”

“For more than 60 years, Christie has dedicated itself to elevating the cinema-going experience for exhibitors and their patrons. Through advanced RealLaser™ RGB laser projectors and Vive cinema loudspeakers, audiences can experience more color, more contrast and a more authentic and immersive cinema experience,” said Kazuhisa Kamiyama, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, at Christie. “We’re proud to partner with CJ 4DPLEX, another innovative cinema technology company that has redefined the movie-going experience through its 4DX and ScreenX technology and shares so many of our values.”