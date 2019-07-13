Most read
- IMAGES: Hannah Rings the Cancer Free Bell
- Hannah to Ring Free of Cancer Bell July 12
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- UPDATED: Large Selection New Tsubasacon Mascarade, Winners, Skits, Cosplaying IMAGES
- Huntington Hammer Holds on to Defeat Canton
- Piketon Radiation Community Meeting Tuesday July 16 Endeavor Center
- Marshall Wins Homecoming Game Against Rice
- HUNTINGTON HALLOWEEN TRADITION: Time Warping and Partying at Cinema's "Rocky Horror"
Warner Names Jennifer Gardner as Deputy Press Secretary for WV Secretary of State’s Office
Gardner is a 2013 graduate of Parkersburg High School. She attended West Virginia University where she served as a public relations intern for the university and as managing editor at The Daily Athenaeum, the school’s independent student newspaper.
The International Trade Administration (ITA) selected Gardner to serve as a public affairs intern in its Washington, D.C. headquarters during the summer of 2015.
During the summer of 2016, she was selected to participate in a reporting internship for theCharleston Gazette-Mail in Charleston where she was assigned news and feature writing opportunities. After graduation in 2017, Gardner returned to the newspaper as a features writer.
Prior to joining the staff at the Secretary of State’s Office, Gardner was Assistant to the Dean and Communications Coordinator for the University of Charleston School of Pharmacy.
“We are excited about Jennifer joining our team,” Secretary Warner said. “She’s an excellent writer who brings with her a unique set of experiences and skills that will enhance and build upon our relationship with the media and the general public.”
The WVSOS Deputy Press Secretary is responsible for coordinating communication to and with the media. Gardner is also responsible for managing the social media strategy for the Secretary of State’s Office. She can be contacted directly at (304) 356-2693, or by email atjgardner@wvsos.gov.
Gardner is the daughter of Philip and Morrey Gardner of Parkersburg.