Want chaos? Blend a stormy hurricane surge and a man trapped in a sewage drain where a huge allliigattor swims for human food. One more thing --- it casts Kaya (Maze Runner) Scodelario as Haley , an almost swimming champion who's about to endure perils of barefoot Bruce ("Die Hard") Willis to save her dad Dave (Barry Pepper).

"Crawl" delivers exactly what is expected of it; an entertaining flooding neighborhood 'gator chompfest that is gory, tense, scary, concise, and occasionally slips in some humor, such as the heroine a member of the University of Florida swim team wearing a gator hat or brief hints of a familiar musical score and classic See You Later Gator..

Scodelano has strong risky guts loading the power of Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, and Richard Dreyfuss into one musclar, steel storming woman determined not to succumb to gator bait. Actually, had she not decided to check on her estranged father with a category five tsamini storm surge endangering her pre-collage, pre-divorce home.

Pepper ordinarily would be the stand out as hiis ride out the storm decision and he's injured and trapped under the house in crawl space unconscious from inuries sustained avoiding the ravenous alligators sucked from a storm drain. He's defiant and gritty but he has a short time ffor empathic heart to hearts,, as the wateer's rising.

Alexandre Aja known for horror gems like Hills Have Eyes and Piranha 3D directs teaming with producer, Sam (Spiderman, Dark Man, and Evil Dead ) Raimi, both off whom appear to have studied "The Last Voyage," where a woman on a sinking ship searches for help (and a blow torch) to free her hubby as water inches up to his nostrils. That imperative danger along with the beast(s) maintain non-stop intensity especially during the final two-thirds of the 90 minute nail biter.

"Crrawl" does not smash new ground except for bringing the shark from the ocean to storm drain (a somber precussor and reminder of the unrelated forthcoming "It" sequel). Bit as the watter mounts and the mouths crunch, it's filled with primal scream moments.

Bon Appétit.

