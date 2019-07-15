Most read
PROACT to host community naloxone training July 22
The training will be led by Megan Peterson, R.Ph., CDE, a clinical pharmacist with Valley Health Systems Inc., one of PROACT’s partner organizations.
Attendees will receive a dose of Narcan®, a brand-name version of naloxone, provided by the West Virginia Bureau for Behavioral Health and Health Facilities, upon completion of the training. Registration is not required. The event is free and open to the public.
For more information about the training or to learn more about PROACT, call 304-696-8700.
###
The Provider Response Organization for Addiction Care & Treatment (PROACT) is dedicated to reducing the impact of addiction in our communities by providing comprehensive assessment, education, intervention and treatment solutions in a single accessible service hub. PROACT brings together behavioral, social and medical resources from the community to effectively triage patients suffering from addiction. PROACT is a collaborative partnership among Cabell Huntington Hospital, Marshall Health, Thomas Health Systems, St. Mary’s Medical Center and Valley Health. To learn more, visit www.proactwv.org