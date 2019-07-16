Most read
Trump, RNC to Announce Massive $108 Million 2nd Quarter, Staggering $123 Million Cash on Hand
The three Trump-authorized entities – Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., Trump Victory, and the Trump Make America Great Again Committee – combined to raise $56.7 million in the quarter, which ended on June 30th. Preliminary fundraising reported by the RNC at the end of June was $51.3 million. The three Trump entities have a total cash on hand amount of $80.2 million, while the RNC will report $43.5 million cash on hand at the end of June.
“President Trump’s record of success for America is drawing unprecedented support from across the nation,” said Brad Parscale, campaign manager for Donald J. Trump for President. “As the Democrats continue their race to the left, Americans are responding to the President’s pledge to Keep America Great.”
“Yet another record-shattering fundraising haul gives us a major advantage over the crowded field of Democrats as the RNC continues investing in our world-class field program and growing our incredible grassroots army,” said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. “As enthusiasm for this President continues to grow, these resources ensure President Trump and Republicans up and down the ballot are in a strong position to win heading into 2020.”
Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. will report over 957,000 individual donations, of which 98.42 percent were $200 or less, with an average donation of $41.48.