Trump, RNC to Announce Massive $108 Million 2nd Quarter, Staggering $123 Million Cash on Hand

Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. announced that the campaign, authorized joint fundraising committees, and the Republican National Committee (RNC) will show a massive total of $108 million raised in the 2nd quarter of 2019 in documents to be filed with the Federal Election Commission this evening. All told, the three Trump entities and the RNC will report a staggering $123.7 million combined in cash on hand. The RNC’s formal filing is due on Saturday.

The three Trump-authorized entities – Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., Trump Victory, and the Trump Make America Great Again Committee – combined to raise $56.7 million in the quarter, which ended on June 30th. Preliminary fundraising reported by the RNC at the end of June was $51.3 million. The three Trump entities have a total cash on hand amount of $80.2 million, while the RNC will report $43.5 million cash on hand at the end of June.

“President Trump’s record of success for America is drawing unprecedented support from across the nation,” said Brad Parscale, campaign manager for Donald J. Trump for President. “As the Democrats continue their race to the left, Americans are responding to the President’s pledge to Keep America Great.”

“Yet another record-shattering fundraising haul gives us a major advantage over the crowded field of Democrats as the RNC continues investing in our world-class field program and growing our incredible grassroots army,” said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. “As enthusiasm for this President continues to grow, these resources ensure President Trump and Republicans up and down the ballot are in a strong position to win heading into 2020.”

Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. will report over 957,000 individual donations, of which 98.42 percent were $200 or less, with an average donation of $41.48.