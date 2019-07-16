UPDATED... Whistleblower, Freelance Reporter "Attacked" for Live Streaming Public Meeting

The meeting preceded the community on plutonium radiation found at the school in which attorneys that filed a class action suit would be present. That meeting is at the Endeavor Center and the attorneys themselve have prohibited live streaming of the standig room only meeting. A union meeting took place Tuesday morning too.

Cold War Patriots Pro Case Management "attacked" whistleblower/HNN freelance reporter source, Vina Colley after she live streamed and video taped a public meeting at the Portsmouth Vlsitor's Center.* Earlier , she had complained about not receiving notification of the meeting as is customary.

Vina told HNN tthat at the Visitor's Center "Kevin grabbed her hand in an attempt to take her phone." She went to the bathroom and was obsttructed/restraned from reentering the Cold War Patriots meeting. "[Kevin] did take my cards that some one handed me."

Gary Vander Boegh stated:

"... attacked Vina Colley in Pro Case Management Cold War Patriots meeting after they were caught performing impairment ratings in violation of separation of duties of medical providers duties. Absolutely fraud supported by Director Leiton ."

Judy Mannering added, "I saw him attacking you Vina and makes you wonder what he would do if nobody was watching! They are hiding enough that he would stoop to attack you on camera!"

After most of the meeting had been a slide presentation, a PCM rep confronted Colley in her seat , blocked her camera, touched her, and contacted Endeavor Center management stating "Don't you know you can't livestream a meeting....."

Still shots from the video are below

* Location Corrected from Endeavor Center to Visitor's Center. Endeavor Center spokesperson said the media accesss of what he described as a "private" community meeting is determined by the private parties in chage of the session, not OSU. Colley has confirmedd that the organizer's of the meeting have prohibited live streaming/recording.



