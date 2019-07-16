Charleston Man Sentenced to Prison for Firearm Offense

 Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 15:03 Updated 28 min ago

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marcus Smith, 46, from Charleston, West Virginia, was sentenced to 37 months in prison, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart.  Smith previously pled guilty  to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On August 29, 2017, a Hurricane Police Officer conducted a traffic stop in Hurricane.  Smith was a passenger in the vehicle.  Officers located a loaded firearm under his seat.  Smith was prohibited from possessing the firearm under federal law because of multiple prior felony convictions.

The case was investigated by the Hurricane Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence.  Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie Taylor handled the prosecution.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.  PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

