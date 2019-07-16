Charleston Man Sentenced to Prison for Firearm Offense

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marcus Smith, 46, from Charleston, West Virginia, was sentenced to 37 months in prison, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Smith previously pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On August 29, 2017, a Hurricane Police Officer conducted a traffic stop in Hurricane. Smith was a passenger in the vehicle. Officers located a loaded firearm under his seat. Smith was prohibited from possessing the firearm under federal law because of multiple prior felony convictions.

The case was investigated by the Hurricane Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie Taylor handled the prosecution.

