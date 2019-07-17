Company shows commitment to students in West Virginia

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company announced their support of The iBELIEVE Foundation’s Summer Leadership Workshops with a $10,000 donation in West Virginia. The donation directly funds 29 students from West Virginia, and allows them to attend summer workshop programs.

Representatives from State Farm also attended an iCONNECT session at Wheeling Jesuit University. Our iCONNECT sessions take place during Tuesday mornings of summer workshops, and are aimed at connecting students with members of the local communities. The morning allows community members and donors the opportunity to see first-hand how impactful the summer workshop experience is, while allowing students the chance to network with business professionals.

State Farm has been a supporter of iBELIEVE for many years in Ohio and expanded to West Virginia this year. “I want to personally thank State Farm, who has been instrumental in the growth of our organization. From the beginning, they believed in our mission and went above and beyond to impact the youth in the Appalachian region,” said iBELIEVE Founder Patrick Klein. “We have been even more impressed with the local agents who have committed both fiscal support and time participating in our iCONNECT Day.”

About The iBELIEVE Foundation

The iBELIEVE Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Gifts to The iBELIEVE Foundation are tax deductible and can be made in many ways, including cash, bequests, and life insurance. To support leadership opportunities for Appalachian students, please designate your gift to The iBELIEVE Foundation and mail to the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, PO Box 456, Nelsonville, OH 45764. Donations can also be made online at www.theibelievefoundation.org.