Jesse N. Cottrell, M.D., joins maternal-fetal medicine team at Marshall Obstetrics & Gynecology

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Marshall Health and Cabell Huntington Hospital medical and dental staff welcome Jesse N. Cottrell, M.D., to their obstetrics and gynecology team of providers.

Cottrell has been named an assistant professor in the department of obstetrics and gynecology at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. He specializes in high-risk pregnancies, including cases of preterm labor, placenta previa, miscarriage risk, multiple births, preeclampsia and gestational diabetes.

He earned his medical degree from the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine in St. Maarten. He completed his residency training at Marshall’s school of medicine, followed by a maternal-fetal medicine fellowship at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi. He is certified by the American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology and is a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Cottrell is accepting new patients and referrals at Marshall Obstetrics & Gynecology, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, located in the Marshall University Medical Center at 1600 Medical Center Drive in Huntington and Marshall Health – Teays Valley located at 300 Corporate Center Drive in Scott Depot. To schedule an appointment, call 304-691-1400 for Huntington or 304-691-1800 for Teays Valley. For telemedicine referrals, call Whitney Blackburn, RN, at 1-833-649-3263 or 681-378-5437.