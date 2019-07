Huntington City Council meets Monday in Council Chambers at 7:30 in Huntington City Hall. The work session begins at 7 p.m. The council agenda is below:

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-21 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN OPERATIONS AND MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH THE GREATER HUNTINGTON PARK & RECREATION DISTRICT FOR THE OPERATION, MANAGEMENT AND PROGRAMMING OF THE DAVID W. HARRIS RIVERFRONT PARK

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

6. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: 2019-O-22 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH THE WEST VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF HIGHWAYS FOR THE REPLACEMENT OF THE 8TH STREET BRIDGE

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

7. Resolution re: 2019-R-54 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY DIVISION ONE (1) NEW FORD F150 TRUCK

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

8. Resolution re: 2019-R-55 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE SANITATION DIVISION WITH ONE (1) NEW PACKER TRUCK

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

9. Resolution re: 2019-R-56 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH AMMUNITION.

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

10. Resolution re: 2019-R-57 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A SUBLEASE AGREEMENT WITH THE GREATER HUNTINGTON PARK AND RECREATION DISTRICT

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

11. Resolution re: 2019-R-53 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF ALLYSON LAYMAN TO THE HUNTINGTON HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION.

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

12. Resolution re: 2019-R-54 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF DAVID N. HARRIS TO THE HUNTINGTON HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

13. Good & Welfare

14. Adjournment