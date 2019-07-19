Most read
Detroit Drug Dealer Sentenced to Prison for Distributing Fentanyl
“Detroit poison peddlers aren’t welcome here,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “When they come here to sell their deadly drugs and we find them, we will lock them up.”
Tyrece Ramone Phillips, also known as “Ty,” age 32, previously pled guilty to distributing acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl. As established by public court filings and hearings, on July 2, 2018, Phillips sold purported heroin to a confidential police informant near the 1000 block of 2nd Avenue in Charleston, West Virginia. Laboratory testing revealed that Phillips actually sold a drug mixture containing acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl.
United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Drew O. Inman.