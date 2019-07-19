Detroit Drug Dealer Sentenced to Prison for Distributing Fentanyl

 Friday, July 19, 2019 - 17:15 Updated 29 min ago From a Release by U.S. Attorney's Office for Southern District of WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A drug dealer from Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced Friday to 24 months in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart.  Stuart commended the investigation conducted by the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (“MDENT”), the Charleston Police Department, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, the St. Albans Police Department, the Nitro Police Department, and the South Charleston Police Department.

“Detroit poison peddlers aren’t welcome here,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart.  “When they come here to sell their deadly drugs and we find them, we will lock them up.”

Tyrece Ramone Phillips, also known as “Ty,” age 32, previously pled guilty to distributing acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl.  As established by public court filings and hearings, on July 2, 2018, Phillips sold purported heroin to a confidential police informant near the 1000 block of 2nd Avenue in Charleston, West Virginia.  Laboratory testing revealed that Phillips actually sold a drug mixture containing acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl.

United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence.  The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Drew O. Inman.

