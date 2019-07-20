"Endgame" Surpasses "Avatar"

In its 13th weekend of release, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame will overtake the global box office record that has been held by Avatar for the past 10 years.

Commenting on the achievement, Alan Horn, Co-Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of The Walt Disney Studios, said: “A huge congratulations to the Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios teams, and thank you to the fans around the world who lifted Avengers: Endgame to these historic heights. Of course, even with the passage of a decade, the impact of James Cameron’s Avatar remains as powerful as ever, and the astonishing achievements of both of these films are ongoing proof of the power of movies to move people and bring them together in a shared experience. The talented filmmakers behind these worlds have much more in store, and we look forward to the future of both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Pandora.”

Avengers: Endgame shattered records when it opened day-and-date April 26 with $1,223.6M globally, including $357.1M and $866.5M internationally. It crossed the $1B mark in just 5 days and the $2B mark in 11.

To date it is the #2 domestic and international release of all time, with $853.4M and $1,935.8M respectively. It’s the #1 release of all time in 25 territories, and the #3 highest grossing film of all time in China with $629M.

As of yesterday, Avengers: Endgame’s global gross is $2,789.2M. This is just $500,000 behind Avatar’s lifetime global cume of $2,789.7M, and Endgame will close this gap by tomorrow. (Please note, Avatar’s cume has been adjusted upward to reflect additional reissue grosses in various territories over the past several years.)

Avengers: Endgame’s estimated cume includes reported daily and weekly grosses to date, as well as a near-final reconciliation of territory grosses as the film approaches the end of its run.