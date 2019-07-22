Most read
Two Committees Meet Prior to Huntington Council Meeting
1. Resolution 2019-R-59 – Public Hearing concerning the Downton Development/Redevelopment District 1
2. Ordinance 2019-O-22 – Agreement with the WV Department of Highways for Replacement of the 8th Street Bridge
3. Other Matters as Necessary
The council work session begins at 7 p.m and the council meeting at 7:30 p.m.
IN ADDITION, the Huntington Human Relations Commission meets at 5 p.m. in Council Chambers. The agenda includes the election of officers.
1. Election of Officers
· Chair
· Vice Chair
2. Other Matters as Necessary