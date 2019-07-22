Two Committees Meet Prior to Huntington Council Meeting

The Administration & Finance Committee meets in City Council Chambers on MONDAY, July 22, 2019 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Item(s) to be discussed are as follows:

1. Resolution 2019-R-59 – Public Hearing concerning the Downton Development/Redevelopment District 1

2. Ordinance 2019-O-22 – Agreement with the WV Department of Highways for Replacement of the 8th Street Bridge

3. Other Matters as Necessary

The council work session begins at 7 p.m and the council meeting at 7:30 p.m.

IN ADDITION, the Huntington Human Relations Commission meets at 5 p.m. in Council Chambers. The agenda includes the election of officers.

1. Election of Officers

· Chair

· Vice Chair

2. Other Matters as Necessary