West Virginia American Water, Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences Announce Water Day at the Clay

Charleston, W.Va. – West Virginia American Water and The Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences are partnering to present Water Day at The Clay, a free, interactive opportunity for guests to learn about water, on Thursday, August 1 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event will be held in The Clay Center’s Grand Lobby and along the front plaza.

“It is critical to educate the next generation and our customers on our valuable water resources, as well as the treatment and delivery methods our team utilizes to keep water flowing in hundreds of communities around West Virginia,” said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water. “We are fortunate to have an educational partner like The Clay Center that invests in opportunities to highlight such a vital resource.”

Water Day at the Clay will feature hands-on, water related activities presented by West Virginia American Water that focus on water conservation, water distribution, the water cycle and more. In addition, there will be an interactive water treatment display that educates guests on source water protection and the water treatment process.

“We are eager to once again host this interactive event that promotes learning about water and its tremendous value,” said Al Najjar, president and CEO of The Clay Center. “West Virginia American Water has been an incredible community partner for us and we are grateful for their continued support and investment in our programs and exhibits.”

All Water Day at the Clay exhibits, games and crafts are free and open the public. A free, specialty “rally towel” will also be available for the first 500 guests in attendance. Additionally, when West Virginia American Water customers present a digital or paper copy of their water bill, they will receive discounted entry to The Clay Center’s Avampato Discovery Museum and art gallery.

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 550,000 people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visitamwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

The Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences of West Virginia is a 240,000 square foot structure, that houses performing arts, visual arts and sciences under one roof – one of the few of its kind in the country. Located in the state’s capital city of Charleston, the facility is home to the Clay Center’s Avampato Discovery Museum, the Juliet Art Museum and the Maier Foundation Performance Hall, home of the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra.