Jenkins Fenstermaker Attorneys Honored at Conference

Lee Hall, a member of the firm since 1993, was elected to the DTCWV Board of Governors. As a board member, Ms. Hall will serve a four-year term. The Defense Trial Counsel of West Virginia is an association of West Virginia attorneys who defend individuals and corporations in civil litigation. It currently has a membership of over 500 attorneys, along with over 50 legal assistants dedicated to the defense of these clients.

Steve Wellman, who has been with the firm since 1998 and serves as the firm's CEO, was honored with the Newsletter Article of the Year award. An article Wellman penned focused on the economic impact of West Virginia's Workers' Compensation reform legislation.

