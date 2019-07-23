Most read
Boone County Man Pleads Guilty to Distributing Methamphetamine and Heroin
Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - 12:50 Updated 4 hours ago From a Release by U.S. Attorney's Office for Southern District of WV
“Meth and heroin are being trafficked in every county in my District,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “And in every county, we are working with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute individuals like Gillenwater who are distributing these dangerous drugs.”
Based on information presented in public court records and hearings, Gillenwater distributed methamphetamine on three separate occasions and heroin on one occasion to undercover police informants at different locations in Boone County.
Gillenwater faces up to 60 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on October 17, 2019. Assistant United States Attorney Drew O. Inman is handling the prosecution.