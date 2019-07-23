Boone County Man Pleads Guilty to Distributing Methamphetamine and Heroin

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A man from Nellis, West Virginia, pled guilty to federal drug trafficking offenses, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Russell Lee Gillenwater, 39, pled guilty to two counts of distributing methamphetamine and one count of distributing heroin and methamphetamine before United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin. Stuart commended the investigation conducted by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the West Virginia State Police, the U.S. 119 Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

“Meth and heroin are being trafficked in every county in my District,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “And in every county, we are working with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute individuals like Gillenwater who are distributing these dangerous drugs.”

Based on information presented in public court records and hearings, Gillenwater distributed methamphetamine on three separate occasions and heroin on one occasion to undercover police informants at different locations in Boone County.

Gillenwater faces up to 60 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on October 17, 2019. Assistant United States Attorney Drew O. Inman is handling the prosecution.