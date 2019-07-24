Most read
Attorney General Morrisey Welcomes Bishop Brennan, Hopes Transition Brings Renewed Transparency
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 01:13 Updated 6 hours ago by WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
“We welcome Bishop Mark Brennan to West Virginia and look forward to his leadership as he moves the Diocese forward.
“Bishop Brennan fills an important vacancy with much to accomplish in his predecessor’s wake.
“As the new head of the Catholic Church in West Virginia, we hope Bishop Brennan will work to increase transparency and restore public trust, all of which can be accomplished through fully complying with our subpoenas and releasing the full Bransfield report.”
The Attorney General filed suit against the Diocese and former Bishop Michael J. Bransfield in March alleging the Diocese knowingly employed pedophiles and failed to conduct adequate background checks for those working at the Diocese’s schools and camps, all without disclosing the inherent danger to parents who purchased its services for their children.
The Attorney General added claims in May, including a count of unfair competition and new evidence of the Diocese’s failure to conduct background checks and report abuse.
Read the amended civil complaint, filed May 21 in Wood County Circuit Court, athttp://bit.ly/2HMD0jN.