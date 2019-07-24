West Virginia educators to collaborate to improve educational outcomes during annual Student Success Summit

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The ninth annual Student Success Summit , hosted by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (Commission) and the West Virginia Department of Education , will kick off Wednesday. This year’s theme, “The future is now: Full STEAM ahead,” will concentrate on innovative techniques educators can use to encourage students in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

More than 50 sessions are scheduled during the two-day summit. Attendees include educators from elementary, secondary, and postsecondary education. With topics including college access and success, student and family services, career and technical education, workforce development and military service and training.

“The Student Success Summit is a unique opportunity to bring together educators across the spectrum of a student’s life. We have incredible teachers here in the Mountain State who are using cutting edge techniques to engage their students. The Summit provides them an opportunity to share their best practices, continuing our effort to improve the health and well- being of our students, as well as the quality of our workforce,” said Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, Interim Chancellor of the Commission and Chancellor of the West Virginia Community and Technical College System (CTCS).

State Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Steven L. Paine, praised the state’s educators for their daily work in the classrooms and welcomed educators to share their best practices with one another during the conference.

“Our ultimate measure of success lies in our ability to prepare West Virginia’s future workforce,” said West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Dr. Steven Paine. “To move our state and our economy forward, we must empower all students to be lifelong learners who succeed in the workforce and contribute to their communities. Achieving that goal means starting early — as young as pre-school — and supporting our students every step of the way.”

The Student Success Summit is sponsored by the Commission and the Department of Education with support from the CTCS, the State’s military service units and Texas Instruments. Registration is free and open to the public. To learn more, visit www.cfwv.com.