Most read
- Errors in current official radiation risk model impacted releases from Uranium processing plants like the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant
- Opinion Column.... Mark Caserta: Huntington leadership policies on drug abuse not working
- Ntiva Service Desk Academy to provide WVU Parkersburg CIT students with remote, paid internship opportunities on campus
- UPDATED... Whistleblower, Freelance Reporter "Attacked" for Live Streaming Public Meeting
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- Jenkins Fenstermaker Attorneys Honored at Conference
- When the bubble burst: How the drug epidemic changed Huntington
- West Virginia American Water, Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences Announce Water Day at the Clay
Huntington 59th Best Run City
However, the report places Huntington at 136 in terms of best provided city services. The data gives the city the second best financial stability rating, followed by 108 (education), 143 (health) , 134 (safety), 129 (economic),21 (infrastructure/pollution.
|136
(40.38)
|Huntington, WV
|2
|108
|143
|134
|129
|21
|131
(41.72)
|Charleston, WV
|68
|40
|144
|147
|126
|99
Running a city is a tall order. The larger the city, the more complex it becomes to manage. In addition to representing the residents, local leaders must balance the public’s diverse interests with the city’s limited resources. That often means not everyone’s needs can or will be met. Leaders must carefully consider which services are most essential, which agencies’ budgets to cut or boost and whether and how much to raise taxes, among other decisions.
But how do we measure the effectiveness of local leadership? One way is by determining a city’s operating efficiency. In other words, we can learn how well city officials manage and spend public funds by comparing the quality of services residents receive against the city’s total budget.
Using that approach, WalletHub compared the operating efficiency of 150 of the largest U.S. cities to reveal which among them are managed best. We constructed a “Quality of Services” score made up of 37 metrics grouped into six service categories, which we then measured against the city’s per-capita budget.
For the full report: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-run-cities/22869/