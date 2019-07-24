Huntington 59th Best Run City

Wallet Hub has published its annual list of best run cities in America. Mayor Steve Williams announced at the Monday council meeting that Huntington ranks 59th --- that's above Seattle, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and Charlotte. Charleston, WV received an 84.

However, the report places Huntington at 136 in terms of best provided city services. The data gives the city the second best financial stability rating, followed by 108 (education), 143 (health) , 134 (safety), 129 (economic),21 (infrastructure/pollution.

136

(40.38) Huntington, WV 2 108 143 134 129 21

131

(41.72) Charleston, WV 68 40 144 147 126 99

Running a city is a tall order. The larger the city, the more complex it becomes to manage. In addition to representing the residents, local leaders must balance the public’s diverse interests with the city’s limited resources. That often means not everyone’s needs can or will be met. Leaders must carefully consider which services are most essential, which agencies’ budgets to cut or boost and whether and how much to raise taxes, among other decisions.

But how do we measure the effectiveness of local leadership? One way is by determining a city’s operating efficiency. In other words, we can learn how well city officials manage and spend public funds by comparing the quality of services residents receive against the city’s total budget.

Using that approach, WalletHub compared the operating efficiency of 150 of the largest U.S. cities to reveal which among them are managed best. We constructed a “Quality of Services” score made up of 37 metrics grouped into six service categories, which we then measured against the city’s per-capita budget.

For the full report: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-run-cities/22869/