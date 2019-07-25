Council OK's Purchases, Honors Darryl Miller

Huntington City Council has passed resolutions affirming police ammunition purchases ($27,000), a sanitation packer truck ($151,000), truck for IT ($29,988), and continuation for the $215,000 a year maintenance agreement with the Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation Commission for Harris Riverfront Park. All items are budgeted.

Council voted to sublease a GHPR structure to store Christmas decorations for $1,500 a month. Items had been stored rent free in the Coke building which will soon be undergoing renovation.

Mayor Steve Williams remembered the late Darryl Miller , longtime purchasing director, who passed away.

"He worked for the city for decades, always had a smile on his face and was a dapper dresser," Williams recalled.

Councilwoman Joyce Clark spoke about the first year anniversary of Recovered Solutions, Inc.

"As you know people in addiction have a hard time going through recovery," adding that once completed they generally cannot find a job, have no drivers license, a criminal record and a feeling of hopelessness," Clark said.

The organization puts the newly "recovered" to work repairing dilapidated homes. Courtesy of a donation the organization has five homes to put back on the tax rolls.

